Here are the maps and modes for the 2025 Call of Duty League season

With the 2025 Call of Duty League season kicking off in December, Activision has now released the list of game modes and maps that will be available throughout the 2025 season. In total, three modes will be played with five maps on offer, although this will no doubt change and expand (especially on the map front) as new maps are introduced to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 throughout its first year.

As per the three modes, they are Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, and Control, and as per the five maps, only these will be available; Protocol, Red Card, Rewind, Skyline, and Vault. Both S&D and Hardpoint will utilise all of these maps, whereas Control will only offer Protocol and Vault.

As per when the CDL will actually return, you can read all about that over here.