Here are the locations for the Valorant Champions Tour's 2026 major tournaments

HQ

As we near ever closer to the end of the 2025 season for the Valorant Champions Tour, naturally the focus is shifting to the 2026 season and what Riot Games has planned on that front. To set the scene, the developer has now revealed the host locations and cities for the three major events of the coming season, namely the two international Masters and the premier Champions too.

The first event of the year will be a Masters tournament that is taking place in Santiago, Chile. We don't have a date for the tournament, but we do at least know that South America will be the first destination of the international journey.

Next up will be a trip to the United Kingdom for the second Masters of the season, which is planned for London. Again, we don't yet have a date to go on, but it's good to note that our many European readers will have a local tournament they can attend.

And finally, the premier Champions tournament. This will leave behind Europe, where the 2025 event is currently ongoing in Paris, France, to instead flock to the Chinese city of Shanghai. No dates are noted, but judging by the traditional calendar, it would be fair to assume that each tournament will happen sometime around these dates: