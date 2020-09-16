Here are the highlights from Sony's PlayStation 5 Showcase

You're watching Advertisements

This evening Sony had a lot to share about the PlayStation 5, including when we'll be able to grab one, and how much it will set us back. On top of that, we got news about a bunch of games, some new, others less so, all of them looking great on Sony's next-gen console.

To find out about all the games mentioned during Sony's PlayStation Showcase, simply check out the highlights reel below, which has everything you need to know about this evening's event, but clocks in at a respectable 5 minutes. Check it out above, and see below for the full event, complete with pre-show chatter.