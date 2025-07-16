Here are the groups for the ongoing Esports World Cup Honor of Kings World Cup 2025

There are a few big Esports World Cup tournaments planned for this week, including the main bulk of action for the Honor of Kings World Cup 2025, which is seeing its group stage progress before ultimately concluding later this week. With that being the case, you may be wondering which teams are in the respective groups, and that information can be seen below.
As it stands, action in Group A and B has already begun, so much so that Paws Gaming, Gen.G, Team Vitality, and Alpha7 have advanced to their respective upper bracket finals, while Blacklist, Boom, Dominator, and Loops all fight for survival in the lower bracket. Action in Group C and D will commence today.