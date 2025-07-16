Here are the groups for the ongoing Esports World Cup Honor of Kings World Cup 2025

HQ

There are a few big Esports World Cup tournaments planned for this week, including the main bulk of action for the Honor of Kings World Cup 2025, which is seeing its group stage progress before ultimately concluding later this week. With that being the case, you may be wondering which teams are in the respective groups, and that information can be seen below.

Group A:



Blacklist International



Paws Gaming



Gen.G Esports



Boom Esports



Group B:



Dominator Esports



Team Vitality



Alpha7 Esports



Loops



Group C:



Twisted Minds



Nova Esports



Kagendra



Black Shrew Esport



Group D:



Alpha Gaming



A.C.T. Esports Club



OG Esports



NS RedForce



As it stands, action in Group A and B has already begun, so much so that Paws Gaming, Gen.G, Team Vitality, and Alpha7 have advanced to their respective upper bracket finals, while Blacklist, Boom, Dominator, and Loops all fight for survival in the lower bracket. Action in Group C and D will commence today.