Honor of Kings

Here are the groups for the ongoing Esports World Cup Honor of Kings World Cup 2025

The tournament will run for the next couple of weeks, with the group stage wrapping up by the end of the week.

There are a few big Esports World Cup tournaments planned for this week, including the main bulk of action for the Honor of Kings World Cup 2025, which is seeing its group stage progress before ultimately concluding later this week. With that being the case, you may be wondering which teams are in the respective groups, and that information can be seen below.

Group A:


  • Blacklist International

  • Paws Gaming

  • Gen.G Esports

  • Boom Esports

Group B:


  • Dominator Esports

  • Team Vitality

  • Alpha7 Esports

  • Loops

Group C:


  • Twisted Minds

  • Nova Esports

  • Kagendra

  • Black Shrew Esport

Group D:


  • Alpha Gaming

  • A.C.T. Esports Club

  • OG Esports

  • NS RedForce

As it stands, action in Group A and B has already begun, so much so that Paws Gaming, Gen.G, Team Vitality, and Alpha7 have advanced to their respective upper bracket finals, while Blacklist, Boom, Dominator, and Loops all fight for survival in the lower bracket. Action in Group C and D will commence today.

Honor of Kings

