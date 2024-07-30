English
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Here are the groups for the Esports World Cup Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III tournament

The event begins in mid-August.

We're getting ever closer to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III event being featured at the Esports World Cup, a tournament that features nearly every Call of Duty League team, and will see them alongside a few Challengers teams battling it out for a slice of a $1.8 million prize pool.

With the event edging ever closer and set to kick off on August 14 and wrap up on August 18, we now know the groups for the tournament, meaning we know which teams will be facing each other first. Check them out below.

Group A:



  • OpTic Gaming

  • Vegas Legion

  • Carolina Royal Ravens

  • OMIT Brooklyn

Group B:



  • Cloud9

  • Seattle Surge

  • G2 Esports

  • Gentle Mates

Group C:



  • Toronto Ultra

  • Team Heretics

  • Boston Breach

  • Stallions

Group D:



  • 100 Thieves

  • Atlanta Faze

  • Team Falcons

  • Lore Gaming

Which group do you think looks the most dangerous?

