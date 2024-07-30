Here are the groups for the Esports World Cup Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III tournament

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III event being featured at the Esports World Cup, a tournament that features nearly every Call of Duty League team, and will see them alongside a few Challengers teams battling it out for a slice of a $1.8 million prize pool.

With the event edging ever closer and set to kick off on August 14 and wrap up on August 18, we now know the groups for the tournament, meaning we know which teams will be facing each other first. Check them out below.

Group A:



OpTic Gaming



Vegas Legion



Carolina Royal Ravens



OMIT Brooklyn



Group B:



Cloud9



Seattle Surge



G2 Esports



Gentle Mates



Group C:



Toronto Ultra



Team Heretics



Boston Breach



Stallions



Group D:



100 Thieves



Atlanta Faze



Team Falcons



Lore Gaming



Which group do you think looks the most dangerous?