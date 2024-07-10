Here are the groups for the EA Sports FC Pro World Championship

HQ

It's almost time for the EA Sports FC Pro season to conclude. The last tournament of the season is set to take place starting from tomorrow, with this being the FC Pro World Championship that sees 32 players competing over a slice of a $1 million prize pool. With that event almost here, you can see how the groups for the tournament are arranged and likewise an outline of the entire weekend's schedule too.

Before getting to the Group Stage being hosted tomorrow (July 11), it's worth being aware that a Play-In Stage is being hosted today (July 10). As for who is involved here, you can see the group arrangement below.

Following this concluding and eight further players securing a spot in the main tournament, you can see how the Group Stage groups will be split below. Expect this action to commence from around 17:15 BST / 18:15 CEST.

After this, we can look forward to two further days of action, both using knockout formats. July 12 will be the Knockout Stage, which starts at 17:15 BST / 18:15 CEST. This will then be followed by the Finals on July 13 and starting at the earlier time of 13:15 BST / 14:15 CEST.