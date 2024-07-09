Here are the groups for the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters

As we reported yesterday, a collection of teams have already been eliminated from the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters tournament that is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of the Esports World Cup. Four of the 20 teams failed to progress out of the Play-In Stage, but the remaining 16 are locked in for the Group Stage that will continue from tomorrow, July 10. We now also know exactly what these groups will look like.
From these groups, the top four teams will advance to the Playoffs upper-bracket, whereas the fifth and sixth placing teams will earn a spot in the lower-bracket. The seventh and eighth placing teams will be eliminated and heading home. We'll know who they will be by the end of the week.