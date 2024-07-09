Here are the groups for the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters

HQ

As we reported yesterday, a collection of teams have already been eliminated from the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters tournament that is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of the Esports World Cup. Four of the 20 teams failed to progress out of the Play-In Stage, but the remaining 16 are locked in for the Group Stage that will continue from tomorrow, July 10. We now also know exactly what these groups will look like.

Group A:



LGD Gaming



Aurora



Blacklist International



Heroic



Team Spirit



Gaimin Gladiators



OG Esports



Team Falcons



Group B:



Mouz



Beastcoast



PSG Quest



Entity



BetBoom Team



Tundra Esports



Team Liquid



XG.WBG



From these groups, the top four teams will advance to the Playoffs upper-bracket, whereas the fifth and sixth placing teams will earn a spot in the lower-bracket. The seventh and eighth placing teams will be eliminated and heading home. We'll know who they will be by the end of the week.