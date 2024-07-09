English
Dota 2

Here are the groups for the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters

The tournament will continue from tomorrow at the Esports World Cup.

As we reported yesterday, a collection of teams have already been eliminated from the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters tournament that is being held in Saudi Arabia as part of the Esports World Cup. Four of the 20 teams failed to progress out of the Play-In Stage, but the remaining 16 are locked in for the Group Stage that will continue from tomorrow, July 10. We now also know exactly what these groups will look like.

Group A:



  • LGD Gaming

  • Aurora

  • Blacklist International

  • Heroic

  • Team Spirit

  • Gaimin Gladiators

  • OG Esports

  • Team Falcons

Group B:



  • Mouz

  • Beastcoast

  • PSG Quest

  • Entity

  • BetBoom Team

  • Tundra Esports

  • Team Liquid

  • XG.WBG

From these groups, the top four teams will advance to the Playoffs upper-bracket, whereas the fifth and sixth placing teams will earn a spot in the lower-bracket. The seventh and eighth placing teams will be eliminated and heading home. We'll know who they will be by the end of the week.

Dota 2

