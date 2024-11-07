Here are the goodies you can earn for watching the Valorant Game Changers Championship

HQ

In an effort to draw in more viewers for one of its premier esports tournaments, as is often the case with other Riot Games-hosted events, the Valorant Game Changers Championship will feature drops that fans can acquire and use in-game all by simply tuning in.

The main drop includes a title called "Main Character" and a player card with Game Changers 2024 branding that can be earned by watching the main broadcast or official affiliated streamers. If you decide to watch through your favourite creator, you can also earn titles inspired by these watch party hosts, of which four are on offer.

To gather these rewards you simply need to connect your Riot and Twitch/YouTube accounts and then follow the live action as it unfolds from November 8 until November 17.

Talking about the Game Changers Championship, Riot recently told fans all there is to know about the major event.