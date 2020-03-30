Here are the Gears Tactics system requirements

Gamereactor got an exclusive presentation of Gears Tactics last week, which is Splash Damage's more tactical approach on the gory action series. We told you everything you need to know in a preview just a few days ago, and now the system requirements for PC have been revealed on Steam.

Just as Splash Damage told us, the developer has tried to deliver a game that can be played on older laptops but still excite those playing on high-end PC's, and it seems like that might turn out to be true. Check it out below:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

• OS: Windows 10 64-bit

• Processor: AMD FX-6000 / Intel i3 Skylake

• Memory: 8 GB RAM

• Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 260X / NVIDIA Geforce GTX 750 Ti

• DirectX: Version 12

• Network: Broadband Internet connection

• Storage: 45 GB available space

• Sound Card: DirectX compatible

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

• OS: Windows 10 64-bit

• Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 / Intel i5 Coffee Lake

• Memory: 8 GB RAM

• Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA Geforce GTX 970

• DirectX: Version 12

• Network: Broadband Internet connection

• Storage: 45 GB available space

• Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Gears Tactics will be released on April 28 to PC and will also arrive for Xbox One at a later date.