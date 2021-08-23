Here are the Gamescom Award 2021 nominees

HQ

The nominees for Gamescom Award 2021 have been revealed and its FromSoftware's Elden Ring that is leading the way with five separate nominations. The punishing RPG has been nominated for Best Microsoft Xbox Game, Best PC Game, Best Action Adventure Game, Best Role Playing Game, and Best Sony PlayStation Game.

Elden Ring might be leading the way, but there are also several other titles that aren't too far behind it. Multiplayer sports title Riders Republic has been nominated in three categories (Best Sports Game, Best Multiplayer Game, and Most Original Game) and so has Halo Infinite (Best Xbox Game, Best Action Game, and Best Multiplayer Game).

The first round of winners within the Platform categories will be announced during Opening Night Live this Wednesday. You can take a look at all of the nominees below:

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

- Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action Adventure Game

- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

- Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

- Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

- Halo Infinite, Microsoft

- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

- Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

- Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio

- Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game

- Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive

- Inua, Arte France

- Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

- Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

- Encased, Koch Media

- Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

- Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment

- Undisclosed Title

Best Sports Game

- Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

- FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

- Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

- Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

- Company of Heroes 3, SEGA

- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

- Halo Infinite, Microsoft

- Riders Republic, Ubisoft

- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game

- Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

- Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.

- Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

- Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit

- Riders Republic, Ubisoft

- tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive