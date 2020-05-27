Here are the Games with Gold titles for June

You're watching Advertisements

A new month ahead means new titles for Microsoft's, Sony's and Google's subscription services, and June is, of course, no exception. Microsoft has officially presented what it has to offer, which are far from AAA-tier games but quality-wise, it's really not bad. Shantae and the Pirate's Curse is really good and with the remake of Destroy All Humans! coming in July, it can be quite interesting to check out the very entertaining original from the first Xbox console.

• Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - Available June 1 to 30 on Xbox One

• Coffee Talk - Available June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One

• Destroy All Humans - Available June 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

• Sine Mora - Available June 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

You can check out a brief video presentation of those four games below.