Here are the Games with Gold for April 2020

Microsoft has kept us waiting until the last day of March to announce the Games with Gold for April, the initiative that allows subscribers to Xbox Live Gold to download four games every month. Now, finally, we've got the deets.

As announced on the official blog, here are the games coming this month on Xbox One (and two for Xbox 360 as well, both back compatible on Xbox One), and they range from adrenaline-fuelled racing games to classic fantasy RPGs:



Project CARS 2: Available April 1 to 30 on Xbox One



Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle: Available April 16 to May 15 on Xbox One



Fable Anniversary: Available April 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360



Toybox Turbos: Available April 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360



Are you happy with the games you're getting in April?