Here are the Games to Look For in October

October will see the current generation out with a bang with the launch of several landmark releases.

With September delivering goods after a pretty dry summer, October is set to keep up the momentum with plenty of quality titles soon to hit PC and consoles. The beloved marsupial Crash Bandicoot is set to make a return, and the Mario 35th celebrations continue with the launch of Super Mario Bros.35 and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

You can check out all the titles that we are eagerly anticipating in the video below:

