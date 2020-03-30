Cookies

Here are the Games to Look For in April

If you're looking for something new to play, we think you'll find April to be a most generous month.

April is going to be a busy month despite the ongoing lockdown that many people are enduring at the moment, and the next few weeks will throw up a number of big releases for players to dive into as they look to fill the hours with new distractions.

April is particularly exciting from old gamers, with some classics from the late '90s set to return this month, including the likes of Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Resident Evil 3. For those games and more, check out GTLF April 2020 below.

Finally, if you're after an extended adventure to kill some time and you don't mind playing something less current, then we've got you covered on that front too. Simply head this way for a selection of epic games ideal for extended plays.

