Here are the Games to Look For in 2020

When you collect all of the major 2020 games that we know about (and some that might land this year but probably won't - we're looking at your Breath of the Wild 2) and consider them together, then the coming 12 months starts to look like it has more than its fair share of stellar titles. With Cyberpunk 2077 just one of 2020's standout games, we think there's something for everyone in this year-long edition of Games to Look For. Check it out and let us know which games you're looking forward to the most in the year ahead, and if you're after a more in-depth look at 2020, head this way for our big preview.

You watching Advertisements