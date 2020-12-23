Here are the games that we handed a perfect 10 in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

We here at Gamereactor UK are currently in the process of counting down our top 10 favourite games of the year (you can read yesterday's article here). With us feeling so reflective, we thought we would also delve back through the archives and see what games achieved our perfect 10/10 score throughout 2020. This was an honor that was only held by six games throughout the year. Let's us know whether you agree with the scores below:

Dreams (Mikael Sundberg) - "Dreams is experimentation - hitting some bad notes but running with it. All we can do is applaud."

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Fabrizia Malgieri) - "Beyond the excellent legacy that the series brings with it, the steps forward made by New Horizons are truly surprising, offering a very satisfying experience on every front."

Persona 5 Royal (Stefan Briesenick) - "We can't give anything other than a comprehensive recommendation for both new and returning players alike."

Huntdown (Joakim Sjögren) - "Huntdown is a rock-solid ten in our book, and this only happens when all the components are basically perfect and come together to make something so great that is impossible to be negative."

The Last of Us: Part II (Eirik Hyldbakk Furu) - "The Last of Us: Part II just raised the bar in terms of how you blend gameplay and cinematics to tell a story like no other, which is why it's easily a game of the year contender."

Spelunky 2 (Mike Holmes) - "Spelunky 2 brings just the right amount of innovation to make the familiar feel new, yet it retains the brilliance of the original in all the right places."