Here are the games that are getting PS5 Pro enhanced versions

HQ

Yesterday, the PS5 Pro was unveiled. We had all been expecting Sony to unveil a mid-gen console for quite some time, but we weren't expecting what we saw yesterday. As we reported on at the time, the console will cost a whopping $699 (799 Euros and £699 as well, which is way more than the US price).

The price has left many potential buyers wondering what upgrades they get with one of the most-expensive console launches of all-time. We also heard about the new features coming with the console, but of course they're only useful if used in games.

Geoff Keighley released a list of games set to get their own enhanced versions for the PS5 Pro when it launches. The list is as follows:



Alan Wake 2



Assassin's Creed: Shadows



Demon's Souls



Dragon's Dogma 2



Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth



Gran Turismo 7



Hogwarts Legacy



Horizon Forbidden West



Marvel's Spider-Man 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



The Crew Motorfest



The First Descendant



The Last of Us: Part II Remastered



We can imagine some graphical changes in these games, but whether they'll be enough to make the console seem worth it is going to be up to the consumer at the end of the day. Right now, that price point is putting a lot of people off.

Will you be buying a PS5 Pro?