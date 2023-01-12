Here are the Games Coming to PlayStation Plus in January

HQ

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are bringing a whole host of interesting games to their catalogues in January 2023, including Back 4 Blood, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, Life is Strange, Jett: The Far Shore, and Just Cause 4 Reloaded.

There was a mention of Sayonara Wild Hearts coming to the service as well, but this has since been debunked, as it was incorrectly announced as being a part of the line-up according to Sony.

This marks a fairly strong kick-off for 2023 from Sony's higher tier subscription services, and there are certainly some games worth trying out here. Of course, the big names are Devil May Cry 5 and 2021's Back 4 Blood, but there are certainly other gems in this line-up.

Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm are classic decision-based narrative games that are well worth a look if you're into that Telltale style of game, and Jett: The Far Shore combines existential dread with a sci-fi adventure.

You'll be able to download or stream all these games from the 17th of January, 2023. As well as the games coming to the Extra catalogue, some classics will also be available for PS Plus Premium users, including Hot Shots Golf 2, Star Wars Demolition and Syphon Filter 3. Check out the info for these games on the PlayStation Blog post.