Here are the Game Awards winners if Metacritic decided

HQ

In case you missed it, the Game Awards voting consists of 90% jury and 10% fan votes. Media outlets, such as Gamereactor and a number of others, submit ballots with winners in each category, and these are then counted alongside fans' votes for the games.

So does this mean that the Metacritic score of a given game broadly tells us which games will win? Maybe it does. VGC has at least looked at each category and then determined the winner based on which game in the category has the highest Metacritic score.

If you do just that, you'll get the following list:



Game of the Year - Astro Bot

- Astro Bot

Best Independent Game - UFO 50

- UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game - Balatro

- Balatro

Best Action Game - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Best Action / Adventure Game - Astro Bot

- Astro Bot

Best RPG - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Best Fighting Game - Tekken 8

- Tekken 8

Best Family Game - Astro Bot

- Astro Bot

Best Sim / Strategy Game - Unicorn Overlord

- Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports / Racing Game - WWE 2K24

- WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game - Tekken 8

- Tekken 8

Best Mobile Game - Balatro

- Balatro

Best VR / AR Game - Asgard's Wrath 2

- Asgard's Wrath 2

Best Narrative - Metaphor: ReFantazio

- Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Art Direction - Astro Bot

- Astro Bot

Best Adaptation - Arcane



The question is how close the actual awards ceremony is to this list. What do you think?