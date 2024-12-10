English
Here are the Game Awards winners if Metacritic decided

Is it really a media consensus that decides the show?

In case you missed it, the Game Awards voting consists of 90% jury and 10% fan votes. Media outlets, such as Gamereactor and a number of others, submit ballots with winners in each category, and these are then counted alongside fans' votes for the games.

So does this mean that the Metacritic score of a given game broadly tells us which games will win? Maybe it does. VGC has at least looked at each category and then determined the winner based on which game in the category has the highest Metacritic score.

If you do just that, you'll get the following list:


  • Game of the Year - Astro Bot

  • Best Independent Game - UFO 50

  • Best Debut Indie Game - Balatro

  • Best Action Game - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • Best Action / Adventure Game - Astro Bot

  • Best RPG - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

  • Best Fighting Game - Tekken 8

  • Best Family Game - Astro Bot

  • Best Sim / Strategy Game - Unicorn Overlord

  • Best Sports / Racing Game - WWE 2K24

  • Best Multiplayer Game - Tekken 8

  • Best Mobile Game - Balatro

  • Best VR / AR Game - Asgard's Wrath 2

  • Best Narrative - Metaphor: ReFantazio

  • Best Art Direction - Astro Bot

  • Best Adaptation - Arcane

The question is how close the actual awards ceremony is to this list. What do you think?

