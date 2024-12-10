Here are the Game Awards winners if Metacritic decided

Dansk
In case you missed it, the Game Awards voting consists of 90% jury and 10% fan votes. Media outlets, such as Gamereactor and a number of others, submit ballots with winners in each category, and these are then counted alongside fans' votes for the games.
So does this mean that the Metacritic score of a given game broadly tells us which games will win? Maybe it does. VGC has at least looked at each category and then determined the winner based on which game in the category has the highest Metacritic score.
If you do just that, you'll get the following list:
The question is how close the actual awards ceremony is to this list. What do you think?