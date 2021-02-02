Here are the free games for Stadia Pro in February

You're watching Advertisements

There are often a lot of discussions about what free games Microsoft and Sony has to offer each month with Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus. But, Google Stadia actually have a similar subscription service with their Stadia Pro, and they usually have good value for your money.

Unfortunately, February is not one of their better months. In any way, as Stadia has now also cancelled their internal studios, which we reported about previously. With that said, here are the games you can claim this month:



Enter the Gungeon



Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition



Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light



Will these offerings convince you to invest in Stadia Pro?