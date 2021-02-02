Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Here are the free games for Stadia Pro in February

Grab three games as part of the subscription service.

There are often a lot of discussions about what free games Microsoft and Sony has to offer each month with Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus. But, Google Stadia actually have a similar subscription service with their Stadia Pro, and they usually have good value for your money.

Unfortunately, February is not one of their better months. In any way, as Stadia has now also cancelled their internal studios, which we reported about previously. With that said, here are the games you can claim this month:

Will these offerings convince you to invest in Stadia Pro?

