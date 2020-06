You're watching Advertisements

Last week, Sony announced Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a 3D platformer in the vein of Yooka-Laylee and Super Lucky's Tale. It sports the Little Big Planet protagonist and Sony mascot Sackboy as the main character, and it is being developed by Sumo Digital.

We reported on this and gave you the very first trailer of the game, but since then, Sony has also released a couple of 4K screenshots. Take a look below. Will you buy this one for your PlayStation 5?