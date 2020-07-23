Here are the first screenshots from Halo Infinite

You're watching Advertisements

Today was the day we finally got to see Halo Infinite in all its glory. It seems like a major return to the older games in the series combined with the various tools from Halo: Reach (one of them being a grappling hook and a portable shield). 343 Industries claims that the game is more than twice as big as the worlds in Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, and will run in 4K and 60 frames per second.

The gameplay seems to have divided the fanbase, as those who like the direction the series took with Halo 4 (more Call of Duty and higher speed) seems to be the most critic, while people who like the return to the Bungie feeling generally is more pleased with what was shown. Below are the first officially released screenshots from the game.