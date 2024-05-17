Here are the first pictures of Liam Hemsworth's The Witcher

HQ

There is no more monster slaying for Henry Cavill who for various reasons chose to hang up his sword in favour of other projects instead of The Witcher. Instead, it is Liam Hemsworth who is now responsible for portraying Geralt and now a first bunch of pictures from the filming of the coming season have leaked online.

Among fans of the show, the choice of Hemsworth has resulted in divided opinions and Freya who plays Ciri in the show has described the situation as far from ideal but that she hopes fans give Hemsworth an honest chance. Especially as he is set to retain the role for the remaining two seasons of the series.

What do you think of the photos of Hemsworth as Geralt, does it look good?