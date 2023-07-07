Here are the first photos of Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

HQ

The filming of Deadpool 3 is in full swing and it is already scheduled to premiere on May 3 next year. Until now, we haven't learnt much about how things are going but now The Mirror has shared the first two images of Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hugh Jackman is making a comeback as Wolverine, but we are yet to see pictures of this character.

We don't know much about the plot yet, but we do know that Deadpool will be R-rated just like its predecessors, in other words, forbidden to children. We're grateful for that, of course, otherwise it would have been pointless to make another Deadpool.