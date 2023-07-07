Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Deadpool 3

Here are the first photos of Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

Production is well underway ahead of the film's May 2024 release date.

HQ

The filming of Deadpool 3 is in full swing and it is already scheduled to premiere on May 3 next year. Until now, we haven't learnt much about how things are going but now The Mirror has shared the first two images of Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hugh Jackman is making a comeback as Wolverine, but we are yet to see pictures of this character.

We don't know much about the plot yet, but we do know that Deadpool will be R-rated just like its predecessors, in other words, forbidden to children. We're grateful for that, of course, otherwise it would have been pointless to make another Deadpool.

