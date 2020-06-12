Cookies

Horizon II: Forbidden West

Here are the first official Horizon II: Forbidden West screenshots

Guerrilla Games' upcoming sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn looks stunning in recently released official screenshots.

The best looking game of the bunch Sony and its third-party partners had to reveal yesterday during the PlayStation 5 stream, was, of course, Guerrilla Games' stunning Horizon II: Forbidden West. While we already have seen the trailer and read about it here on Gamereactor, we doubt any of you will mind also enjoying the very first high-rez screenshots.

Take a look below. We still don't know when it will be released, but a reasonable guess would be 2021, even if nothing has been confirmed.

Horizon II: Forbidden West
Horizon II: Forbidden West
Horizon II: Forbidden West
Horizon II: Forbidden West
Horizon II: Forbidden West
Horizon II: Forbidden West
Horizon II: Forbidden West

