Here are the first images from the prequel film to Rosemary's Baby

Roman Polanski's phenomenal 1968 horror film Rosemary's Baby is often mentioned when talking about the best horror films in cinema history. On 27 September, a prequel to the film will be released on Paramount+ called Apartment 7A where we get to see what happened in that apartment before Rosemary moved in.

Julia Garner stars as Terry (who was also in Rosemary's Baby, played by Victoria Vetri) and the film is directed by Natalie Erika James, who previously made the critically acclaimed feature film Relic. Now Vanity Fair has released a couple of images from the film, which probably means that a trailer is not far away now. You can find them at the bottom of the news.