Here are the first images from the debut Avatar: The Way of Water trailer

The trailer is expected to launch sometime this week.

Last week the big CinemaCon expo was held, and here lucky audience members were shown the very first teaser trailer from the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the mammoth hit, which has been more than a decade in the making.

We will all get to see that teaser later this week, as it will debut in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, before being published on streaming platforms subsequently.

Already now though, some images from said trailer have been published, and you can, of course, see them below.

Are you looking forward to the film?

