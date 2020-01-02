Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Here are the first Games to Look For of 2020

If you're yearning to start the decade with a new game, here are the ones releasing this month.

If your new year's resolution is to play more new games then you'll no doubt be interested in finding out which titles are coming out in the month of January. As per usual, it's going to be one of the quieter months of the year, but that doesn't mean that there aren't a couple of noteworthy games releasing in the next few weeks. Take a look below and let us know the ones that you're looking forward to playing next.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content