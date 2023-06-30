Here are the first ever details on Peter Molyneux's next project at 22cans

You can buy or hate the way Peter Molyneux historically sold his new game concepts to fans (more likely the latter if we're talking about the unfulfilled promise of Godus), and you can laugh at the "don't believe his lies" memes, but one can't deny that, otherwise, the celebrated creator of Dungeon Keeper, Black & White, or Fable has always tried to build projects on top of innovative gameplay design first and foremost. Less so when he, like yesterday when chatting with Gamereactor at Gamelab in Barcelona, pokes fun at his own overhyped teasing in the most hilariously humble way.

The tease, and then the very first few details about 22cans' new game, start around the 7:30 mark of the video, right after the original creator of Fable shares his opinion on the new trailer for the modern game released at the recent Xbox Games Showcase:

"So in days gone by, I would just start telling you about the whole game and the whole game design and why it was going to be the most brilliant game in the world", firstly admits Molyneux about the secret project 22cans have in the works for a while now. "And people looking at this would then get very annoyed and angry. So I'm not going to do that".

"I do think, though", he concedes, "we have stumbled, and it feels like stumbling on a mechanic that has never been seen in a game before. I feel like we are exploiting that mechanic in a world and an environment which may be familiar to people. And because it is in a familiar environment, it'll be a lot fresher. And a lot of this is very mystical because I'm trying to avoid to tell you what it's like. But it's going to be a lot more like a kind of Fable - Black and White - Dungeon Keeper kind of experience".

Besides, the main platforms this new game will be running on have been defined already as it would seem, as, he continues, "I think we've almost... we may pretty much made the decision to make it a PC & console title rather than it being a mobile. I'm not saying that we're never going to do it on mobile, but we're definitely leading on PC and console, mainly because we need the power".

"Yeah. I mean, I'm so tempted just to tell you about or show you that the pitch video we've been showing..." Molyneux bites his tongue when asked about the status of the project. "But that would be the start of the slippery slope of telling everyone", he adds when invited to share off the record".

"The only thing I can say", he concludes, "is that, firstly, this game is the first game really that I've coded been a coder on since since Black & White. it makes it very special for me. And secondly, it has been evolving and we've been exploring ideas about it for almost five years now. So, you know, it's very, very close to my heart. (...) Every part of me wants to tell you everything about it. But, you know, that would be silly".

So, there you have it: a PC & console game that has been in the works for several years, which is based around a new or evolved mechanic, with some of the flavour of the creator's best, and with Molyneux in both coding and designing roles. What would you like this new game to be like considering all those ingredients? Leave a comment below.