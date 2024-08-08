Here are the Esports World Cup Fortnite tournament groups

HQ

One of the next major events to be featured at the Esports World Cup this year is a Fortnite event that starts later today and will see 16 teams battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool. With that event set to begin imminently, the groups and bracket for the tournament has been laid out, meaning we know exactly when each team will be playing and against whom.

You can see the full bracket in the helpful X post below, which also affirms that following a double-elimination knockout phase for each of the four groups, only four of the 16 teams will advance to the playoffs, where they will be looking to secure the biggest portion of the prize pool.