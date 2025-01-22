Here are the eight teams competing in the 2025 OWCS EMEA Stage 1

HQ

A little while ago, Blizzard revealed the partner teams for the 2025 Overwatch Champions Series, with that including a bunch of organisations tied to each respective region. For the EMEA, this included Gen.G Esports, Twisted Minds, and Virtus.pro, meaning we knew that these three would appear in the respective tournaments this season regardless of qualifying events.

Now that we're staring down the barrel of Stage 1, which for the EMEA region will kick off on January 31 and run until March 9, we also now know the remaining five teams that have qualified and will be battling it out for an invite to the international Champions Clash event and a slice of the $100,000 prize pool.

The full list of EMEA Stage 1 teams are as follows:



Gen. G Esports



Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro



The Ultimates



Sakura Esports



Team Peps



Al Qadsiah



Team Vision



For those wondering about the North American, Chinese, and Asian regions and their Stage 1 qualified teams, as of now, only the NA department has completed its qualifiers. With that in mind, you can see the NA teams below too.