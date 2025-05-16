Here are the eight directly invited teams for The International 2025

HQ

Valve has announced the eight organisations who have received direct invites to the premier Dota 2 tournament of the season. With The International 2025 set to happen in Germany this September, a handful of teams have already been confirmed for the action, meaning they will not need to qualify for the event ahead of time. As for who these eight teams are, we're told:



Team Liquid



Parivision



BB Team



Team Tidebound



Gaimin Gladiators



Team Spirit



Team Falcons



Tundra Esports



The rest of the slots at The International will be filled by eight teams who need to run the qualification gauntlet. The Eastern Europe and South American qualifier will happen between June 4-8, the Chinese and North American one between June 9-12, and the Southeast Asian and Western Europe one between June 13-17.

Valve has yet to announce the prize pool for The International 2025, but we do know that the Swiss bracket for the main event will happen in Hamburg, all ahead of the grand finals taking place in front of a live audience at the Barclays Arena in the city.