English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Dota 2

Here are the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters Playoffs teams

The tournament is one of the biggest to be held at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There are only a handful of tournaments being hosted at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia this summer that are bigger than the still ongoing Dota 2 Riyadh Masters event. The tournament will run in total for three weeks, see 20 teams in attendance, and have a $5 million prize pool on offer, and now that we're in the third and final week, we know the 12 teams that have qualified and secured themselves a spot in the knockout bracket of the Playoffs.

Following a busy Group Stage, Heroic, Blacklist International, beastcoast, and Mouz have all been eliminated. This means the Playoffs bracket will see these matches hosted as the first round.

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal:



  • Team Falcons vs. WBG.XG

  • Entity vs. Gaimin Gladiators

  • Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid

  • Tundra Esports vs. OG

Lower Bracket Round 1:



  • Loser of above vs. Aurora

  • Loser of above vs. BetBoom Team

  • Loser of above vs. LGD Gaming

  • Loser of above vs. PSG Quest

The Playoffs will kick off on July 16.

Dota 2

Related texts



Loading next content