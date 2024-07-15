Here are the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters Playoffs teams

HQ

There are only a handful of tournaments being hosted at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia this summer that are bigger than the still ongoing Dota 2 Riyadh Masters event. The tournament will run in total for three weeks, see 20 teams in attendance, and have a $5 million prize pool on offer, and now that we're in the third and final week, we know the 12 teams that have qualified and secured themselves a spot in the knockout bracket of the Playoffs.

Following a busy Group Stage, Heroic, Blacklist International, beastcoast, and Mouz have all been eliminated. This means the Playoffs bracket will see these matches hosted as the first round.

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal:



Team Falcons vs. WBG.XG



Entity vs. Gaimin Gladiators



Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid



Tundra Esports vs. OG



Lower Bracket Round 1:



Loser of above vs. Aurora



Loser of above vs. BetBoom Team



Loser of above vs. LGD Gaming



Loser of above vs. PSG Quest



The Playoffs will kick off on July 16.