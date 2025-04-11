Here are the Dota 2 BLAST Slam III invited teams

HQ

The next big Dota 2 BLAST Slam tournament is almost here, as BLAST Slam III will be taking place between May 5-11 and will see 10 teams in attendance, each of whom will be fighting for a portion of a $1 million prize pool. The event will happen in Copenhagen, Denmark, and now that it is around a month away, BLAST has revealed the 10 invited teams.

The stacked line-up includes Team Liquid, Tundra Esports, Team Falcons, Gaimin Gladiators, Xtreme Gaming, Aurora, Parivision, BetBoom Team, Team Spirit, Tidebound.

As for the format, the tournament will kick off with a group stage where the 10 teams will be seeded into two groups of five. From here, the winners of each group will get direct qualification to the playoff semi-finals, the second-placing team advances to the quarter-finals, the third-placing squad lands a round two spot, and the fourth and fifth-placing teams land in round one, where they face an instant elimination threat.