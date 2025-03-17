Here are the different pre-order editions of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

HQ

Three months is all that separates us from continuing the breathtaking story of Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Hideo Kojima surprised us all by unveiling a lengthy trailer for the game, showing us its stunning visuals and some of the characters (and their performers) we'll be seeing starting on June 26th exclusively on PlayStation 5. Well, three months separate us, and the decision to choose between one of the three editions the game will be released in, which vary in both content and price.

The standard edition is basically the game in physical or digital format, and features three types of exoskeleton and a hologram of in-game content as bonuses. The Deluxe Edition, exclusively for digital distribution, includes the same bonuses, plus 48-hour early access and exclusive items, including patches and gold and silver skeletons.

The Collector's Edition is something else entirely. It's 250 euros for which you get the game, bonuses, a collector's box, a 15-inch Magellan Man statue, a 3-inch Dollman figure, art cards and a letter from Hideo Kojima. This edition will be quite limited and is only available for pre-order via the PlayStation Direct shop.

In addition to these editions, Kojima Productions has released new official high quality screenshots, which you can see below.