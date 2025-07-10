Here are the current standings for the Esports World Cup's Dota 2 tournament's group stage

HQ

The Dota 2 tournament at the Esports World Cup is actually one of the festival's largest, as 16 teams are in attendance and battling for a slice of a $3 million pie. It's ongoing but will run for a considerable amount of time, ultimately ending on July 19, but we do have some interesting storylines to report on already.

As the group stage is ongoing, we're getting a good taste of who will advance to the playoffs and who will fall into the elimination phase. So far, it's quite an even event, with only three teams looking like they'll head one way or another.

In Group A and Group B, each team has drawn one match already and either won one game or lost one, meaning anything could happen to the eight teams in those divisions. Group C is similar, except one team has lost every match they've played, making Virtus.pro very likely to drop into the elimination phase. Group D is the clearest cut of the bunch, as Team Liquid are so far undefeated and highly likely to punch a ticket to the playoffs, while Shopify Rebellion will seemingly join V.P in the elimination phase thanks to its winless run so far.

The group stage continues today and concludes tomorrow, wherein we will know how the elimination and playoffs bracket is taking shape.