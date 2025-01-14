Here are the cover stars of PGA Tour 2K25

It may be snowy and icy across much of Europe right now, but spring isn't too far away, and that's when the golf cravings will kick in again for many. But regardless of the weather, we always have the PGA Tour 2K series as a nice indoor substitute, and now the cover stars for PGA Tour 2K25 have been presented on Instagram.

It will be Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and the legendary Tiger Woods who will have the honor of fronting both the standard edition and the more expensive Deluxe Edition. We don't know when the game will actually be released, but it's been over two years since PGA Tour 2K23 was launched, so hopefully we won't have to wait too long.

What do you think of the choice of golfers?