Here are the confirmed teams for the Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2026

It may only be January but already we're preparing for one of the biggest esports events of the calendar year. The anticipated Apex Legends Global Series Championship will be hosted as soon as next week between January 15 and 18, with 40 teams in attendance and travelling to Sapporo, Japan in a bid to secure the lion's share of the $2 million prize pool.
With this event now very near, Respawn has revealed the 40 teams who are confirmed for the tournament and who will be battling for the chance to be crowned champion at the premier event in the Apex Legends esports season. See these teams below.
Group A:
- Alliance
- Crazy Thieves
- Wolves Esports
- Citadel Gaming
- Sentinels
- Gaimin Gladiators
- Legacy
- Team Mango
- Boogie Boarders
- Rex Regum Qeon
Group B:
- Gen.G Esports
- Shopify Rebellion
- S8UL
- ROC Esports
- Fnatic
- FYR Strays
- Hotdog Mafia
- Reignite
- Syrale
- Men of Culture
Group C:
- Team Falcons
- Liquid Alienware
- Five Fears
- Unlimit
- Al Qadsiah Esports
- Virtus.pro
- TSM
- Cupid Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Riddle Esports
Group D:
- VK Gaming
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Grow Gaming
- Enter Force 36
- GoNext
- Aurora
- SBI E-Sports
- Kinotrope Gaming
- Supernova
- Oblivion
Who do you think will go the distance?