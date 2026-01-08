Here are the confirmed teams for the Apex Legends Global Series Championship 2026

HQ

It may only be January but already we're preparing for one of the biggest esports events of the calendar year. The anticipated Apex Legends Global Series Championship will be hosted as soon as next week between January 15 and 18, with 40 teams in attendance and travelling to Sapporo, Japan in a bid to secure the lion's share of the $2 million prize pool.

With this event now very near, Respawn has revealed the 40 teams who are confirmed for the tournament and who will be battling for the chance to be crowned champion at the premier event in the Apex Legends esports season. See these teams below.

Group A:



Alliance



Crazy Thieves



Wolves Esports



Citadel Gaming



Sentinels



Gaimin Gladiators



Legacy



Team Mango



Boogie Boarders



Rex Regum Qeon



Group B:



Gen.G Esports



Shopify Rebellion



S8UL



ROC Esports



Fnatic



FYR Strays



Hotdog Mafia



Reignite



Syrale



Men of Culture



Group C:



Team Falcons



Liquid Alienware



Five Fears



Unlimit



Al Qadsiah Esports



Virtus.pro



TSM



Cupid Esports



FaZe Clan



Riddle Esports



Group D:



VK Gaming



Ninjas in Pyjamas



Grow Gaming



Enter Force 36



GoNext



Aurora



SBI E-Sports



Kinotrope Gaming



Supernova



Oblivion



