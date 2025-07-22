Here are the confirmed teams and groups for the Overwatch Champions Series Midseason Championship

HQ

Last week, one of the minor tournaments at the Esports World Cup was the Overwatch Champions Series Midseason Championship Last Chance Qualifier, an event that pitted 14 teams against one another in a bid to acquire the singular remaining slot at the main event. Now that this has concluded, we know the team that ran the gauntlet and secured this slot for its own, thus completing the groups for the Midseason Championship itself.

After a grueling few days, Team Falcons came out on top after holding off Zeta Division in the LCQ finale. This means it advances to the main event that happens next week. As per the groups and how they are now completed and arranged, they look like the following:

Group A:



AG.AL International



Team Falcons



Virtus.pro



Weibo Gaming



Group B:



Crazy Raccoon



ROC Esports



Team Liquid



Varrel



Group C:



Al Qadsiah



Geekay Esports



Team CC



ZoKorp Esports



Group D:



Sign Esports



T1



The Gatos Guapos



Twisted Minds



In total, $1 million is on the line at this event, as well as a slate of Club Points too.