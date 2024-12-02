Here are the App Store Awards finalists for 2024

Dansk
While the video game awards season is often headlined by shows like The Game Awards, BAFTA Game Awards, and the Golden Joysticks, there are additional awards to be won too. This includes the App Store Awards from Apple, which will see the best games and apps recognised in a few weeks. Ahead of the awards being handed out however, the technology giant has revealed the finalists for the 2024 awards.
For those wondering what the App Store Awards looks for in its finalists, we're told it focuses on "recognition of exceptional user experience, design, and innovation from developers across the world." This has culminated in 45 nominees across 12 categories, and as for who and what they are, simply look below.