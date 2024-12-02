English
Here are the App Store Awards finalists for 2024

The games and apps that "delivered the highest levels of user experience, design, and innovation" are being recognised.

While the video game awards season is often headlined by shows like The Game Awards, BAFTA Game Awards, and the Golden Joysticks, there are additional awards to be won too. This includes the App Store Awards from Apple, which will see the best games and apps recognised in a few weeks. Ahead of the awards being handed out however, the technology giant has revealed the finalists for the 2024 awards.

For those wondering what the App Store Awards looks for in its finalists, we're told it focuses on "recognition of exceptional user experience, design, and innovation from developers across the world." This has culminated in 45 nominees across 12 categories, and as for who and what they are, simply look below.

iPhone App of the Year Finalists:



  • Kino

  • Runna

  • Tripsy

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists:



  • AFK Journey

  • ThenWereCleaner

  • Zenless Zone Zero

iPad App of the Year Finalists:



  • Bluey: Let's Play

  • Moises

  • Procreate Dreams

iPad Game of the Year Finalists:



  • Assassin's Creed Mirage

  • Disney Speedstorm

  • Squad Busters

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists:



  • Balatro+

  • Outlanders 2

  • Sonic Dream Team

Mac App of the Year Finalists:



  • Adobe Lightroom

  • OmniFocus 4

  • Shapr3D

Mac Game of the Year Finalists:



  • Frostpunk 2

  • Stray

  • Thank Goodness You're Here

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists:



  • LookUp

  • Lumy

  • Watch to 5K

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year Finalists:



  • JigSpace

  • NBA

  • What If...? An Immersive Story

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year Finalists:



  • Loona

  • Thrasher

  • Vacation Simulator

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists:



  • Dropout

  • F1 TV

  • Zoom

Cultural Impact Finalists:



  • Arco

  • The Bear

  • BetterSleep

  • Brawl Stars

  • DailyArt

  • Do You Really Want To Know 2

  • EF Hello

  • NYT Games

  • Oko

  • Partiful

  • Pinterest

  • The Wreck

