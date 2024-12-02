Here are the App Store Awards finalists for 2024

HQ

While the video game awards season is often headlined by shows like The Game Awards, BAFTA Game Awards, and the Golden Joysticks, there are additional awards to be won too. This includes the App Store Awards from Apple, which will see the best games and apps recognised in a few weeks. Ahead of the awards being handed out however, the technology giant has revealed the finalists for the 2024 awards.

For those wondering what the App Store Awards looks for in its finalists, we're told it focuses on "recognition of exceptional user experience, design, and innovation from developers across the world." This has culminated in 45 nominees across 12 categories, and as for who and what they are, simply look below.

iPhone App of the Year Finalists:



Kino



Runna



Tripsy



iPhone Game of the Year Finalists:



AFK Journey



ThenWereCleaner



Zenless Zone Zero



iPad App of the Year Finalists:



Bluey: Let's Play



Moises



Procreate Dreams



iPad Game of the Year Finalists:



Assassin's Creed Mirage



Disney Speedstorm



Squad Busters



Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists:



Balatro+



Outlanders 2



Sonic Dream Team



Mac App of the Year Finalists:



Adobe Lightroom



OmniFocus 4



Shapr3D



Mac Game of the Year Finalists:



Frostpunk 2



Stray



Thank Goodness You're Here



Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists:



LookUp



Lumy



Watch to 5K



Apple Vision Pro App of the Year Finalists:



JigSpace



NBA



What If...? An Immersive Story



Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year Finalists:



Loona



Thrasher



Vacation Simulator



Apple TV App of the Year Finalists:



Dropout



F1 TV



Zoom



Cultural Impact Finalists: