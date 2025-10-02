Here are the about 45 classic Ubisoft titles added to Game Pass Ultimate

HQ

Many people were understandably unhappy when Microsoft raised the price of Game Pass Ultimate yesterday, and it wasn't a small adjustment either, but a hefty 50%, which allegedly caused the website to crash under the weight of users wanting to cancel their subscriptions.

But it wasn't just a price increase that Microsoft announced; Game Pass Ultimate is also getting a lot of new content, including the Ubisoft+ Classic service. Thanks to this, roughly 45 titles have now been added, namely:



Assassin's Creed II (PC)



Assassin's Creed III Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry (PC)



Assassin's Creed Brotherhood (PC)



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Assassin's Creed Liberation HD (PC)



Assassin's Creed Revelations (PC)



Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Assassin's Creed Syndicate (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection (Cloud and Xbox)



Assassin's Creed Unity (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Child of Light (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Far Cry 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Far Cry Primal (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Hungry Shark World (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Monopoly Madness (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Monopoly 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



OddBallers (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Cloud and Xbox)



Rabbids: Party of Legends (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Rayman Legends (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Risk Urban Assault (Cloud and Xbox)



Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Skull and Bones (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X)



South Park: The Stick of Truth (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Steep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



The Crew 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



The Settlers: New Allies (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Tom Clancy's The Division (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Trackmania Turbo (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Transference (Cloud and Xbox)



Trials Fusion (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Trials of the Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Trials Rising (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Uno (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Watch_Dogs (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



Wheel of Fortune (Cloud and Xbox)



Zombi (Cloud, PC, and Xbox)



As if that weren't enough, another title that is not from Ubisoft was somewhat surprisingly also added, which is of the heavier variety, more specifically Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Xbox). All of these games are available to download and play (most of them also to stream via the cloud) right now via Game Pass Ultimate.