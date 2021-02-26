Here are the 30 most loved Pokémon monsters in Japan

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon series, while having other events scheduled for sure, the Pokémon Company started an interesting poll on Twitter for the Japanese trainers just a few days ago : by sharing a certain hashtag on the social media, fans can vote for your favorite Pokémon.
Now, the poll ended and the result is out. The most voted monster got 68,398 votes, and there were more than a million votes in total. Surprisingly, Pikachu only got the 7th place.
Check the top 30 most popular Pokémon below, selected by Japanese fans:
1. Dedenne 68,398 votes
2. Cincinno 54,444 votes
3. Sableye 45,562 votes
4. Snivy 41,894 votes
5. Magnemite 35,206 votes
6. Swadloon 34, 204 votes
7. Pikachu 33,125 votes
8. Buzzwole 33,077 votes
9. Oshawott 32,191 votes
10. Flygon - 22,08 votes
11. Whismur - 21,529 votes
12. Piplup - 18,190 votes
13. Chandelure - 18,095 votes
14. Empoleon - 17,989 votes
15. Luxray - 17,773 votes
16. Greninja - 17,337 votes
17. Jirachi - 17,254 votes
18. Charizard - 16,243 votes
19. Mimikyu - 15,797 votes
20. Inteleon - 15,540 votes
21. Eevee - 15,524 votes
22. Barbaracle - 15,128 votes
23. Glaceon - 14,923 votes
24. Spheal - 14,783 votes
25. Scolipede - 13,806 votes
26. Lilligant - 13,677 votes
27. Bulbasaur - 13,424 votes
28. Sliggoo - 13,417 votes
29. Lucario - 13,286 votes
30. Gardevoir - 12,534 votes
Which Pokémon is your favorite?
