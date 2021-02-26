Here are the 30 most loved Pokémon monsters in Japan

You're watching Advertisements

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon series, while having other events scheduled for sure, the Pokémon Company started an interesting poll on Twitter for the Japanese trainers just a few days ago : by sharing a certain hashtag on the social media, fans can vote for your favorite Pokémon.

Now, the poll ended and the result is out. The most voted monster got 68,398 votes, and there were more than a million votes in total. Surprisingly, Pikachu only got the 7th place.

Check the top 30 most popular Pokémon below, selected by Japanese fans:

1. Dedenne 68,398 votes

2. Cincinno 54,444 votes

3. Sableye 45,562 votes

4. Snivy 41,894 votes

5. Magnemite 35,206 votes

6. Swadloon 34, 204 votes

7. Pikachu 33,125 votes

8. Buzzwole 33,077 votes

9. Oshawott 32,191 votes

10. Flygon - 22,08 votes

11. Whismur - 21,529 votes

12. Piplup - 18,190 votes

13. Chandelure - 18,095 votes

14. Empoleon - 17,989 votes

15. Luxray - 17,773 votes

16. Greninja - 17,337 votes

17. Jirachi - 17,254 votes

18. Charizard - 16,243 votes

19. Mimikyu - 15,797 votes

20. Inteleon - 15,540 votes

21. Eevee - 15,524 votes

22. Barbaracle - 15,128 votes

23. Glaceon - 14,923 votes

24. Spheal - 14,783 votes

25. Scolipede - 13,806 votes

26. Lilligant - 13,677 votes

27. Bulbasaur - 13,424 votes

28. Sliggoo - 13,417 votes

29. Lucario - 13,286 votes

30. Gardevoir - 12,534 votes

Which Pokémon is your favorite?

