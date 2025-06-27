Here are the 2025 Call of Duty League Teams of the Year

HQ

Now that the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is underway, it's time to meet the players who have been crowned the best of the best for this season. The Teams of the Year have been released and unsurprisingly the two most dominant organisations headline the ranks. Atlanta Faze and Los Angeles Thieves stars make up the majority of the cut, although there are some surprises too.

The First Team of the Year made up of the season's best include the following:



McArthur "Cellium" Jovel - Atlanta Faze



Chris "Simp" Lehr - Atlanta Faze



Thomas "Scrap" Ernst - Los Angeles Thieves



Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez - Los Angeles Thieves



The Second Team of the Year then instead includes these players:



Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris - Atlanta Faze



Zack "Drazah" Jordan - Atlanta Faze



Joseph "JoeDeceives" Romero - Toronto Ultra



David "RenKoR" Isern - Miami Heretics



Do you think these teams make sense or is there a player who has been snubbed?