English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Here are the 2025 Call of Duty League Teams of the Year

Unsurprisingly, Atlanta Faze and Los Angeles Thieves dominate the list.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is underway, it's time to meet the players who have been crowned the best of the best for this season. The Teams of the Year have been released and unsurprisingly the two most dominant organisations headline the ranks. Atlanta Faze and Los Angeles Thieves stars make up the majority of the cut, although there are some surprises too.

The First Team of the Year made up of the season's best include the following:


  • McArthur "Cellium" Jovel - Atlanta Faze

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr - Atlanta Faze

  • Thomas "Scrap" Ernst - Los Angeles Thieves

  • Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez - Los Angeles Thieves

The Second Team of the Year then instead includes these players:


  • Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris - Atlanta Faze

  • Zack "Drazah" Jordan - Atlanta Faze

  • Joseph "JoeDeceives" Romero - Toronto Ultra

  • David "RenKoR" Isern - Miami Heretics

Do you think these teams make sense or is there a player who has been snubbed?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Photo: Activision

Related texts

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Score

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Treyarch is back and has delivered a packed and quality instalment into the long-running series, a game that will engage Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies fans alike.



Loading next content