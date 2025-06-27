Here are the 2025 Call of Duty League Teams of the Year

Now that the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend is underway, it's time to meet the players who have been crowned the best of the best for this season. The Teams of the Year have been released and unsurprisingly the two most dominant organisations headline the ranks. Atlanta Faze and Los Angeles Thieves stars make up the majority of the cut, although there are some surprises too.
The First Team of the Year made up of the season's best include the following:
The Second Team of the Year then instead includes these players:
Do you think these teams make sense or is there a player who has been snubbed?