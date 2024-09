HQ

Now that the Halo Championship Series Salt Lake City Major has come to a close, we know the 16 teams that will be present and competing for the right to be crowned world champion at the Halo World Championship next month. The event will be hosted at the Seattle Convention Center in the West Coast American city between October 4 and 6, and with that in mind, here are the attending teams and how they acquired their spots.

Salt Lake City Major Top 8 Teams:



Spacestation Gaming



OpTic Gaming



Shopify Rebellion



FaZe Clan



Complexity Gaming



Native Gaming



Into the Breach



Quadrant



Halo Championship Series Top 4 on Points:



Pure



Team Lethal Fox



Cloud9



Sentinels



Last Chance Qualifier Top 4 Teams:



Alpha Esports



Mindfreak



Ascending Baseline EU



Dark Inside



Who do you think will win this year's Halo World Championship?