Here are the 10 teams attending the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2024

The 10 attending teams for the 2024 Valorant Game Changers Championship have been locked in. The various qualification tournaments around the world are over, and now we know specifically the organisations that will be flocking to Berlin, Germany between November 8 and 17 in an attempt to reach the mountaintop of the all-women's competitive scene.

The qualified teams are as follows:



G2 Gozen



GiantX GC



Falcons Vega



Shopify Rebellion



FlyQuest RED



MIBR GC



KRU Blaze



Xipto Esports



Zeta Division GC



ALG GC



As of the moment, the favourite is G2 Gozen, as the last time this team failed to win a major tournament was the 2023 Championship. So far, in 2024, we've seen the team win all three EMEA Stages and even the Red Bull Instalock, so a victory here would cap off a remarkable season and see the roster back on top following winning the 2022 Championship.

Who do you think will come out on top of the Game Changers Championship this year?