Here are ten great selections from Sony's Black Friday sale

HQ

Both Microsoft and Nintendo are running their respective Black Friday sales, and Sony has also started theirs. As usual, there are plenty of great offers (most third parties from the Xbox sale also apply to PlayStation and vice versa), so there are good opportunities to find something fun you missed and get entertainment for the Christmas holidays.

Here are ten great suggestions we think you should check out a little extra. Head over here to read the full list:

The Arkane Collection is $37,49 (75% off)

Full Throttle Remastered is $2.99 (80% off)

Helldivers 2 is $31.99 (20% off)

Lego City Undercover is $4.49 (85% off)

Metaphor: ReFantazio is $52.49 (25% off)

NHL 25 is $34.99 (50% off)

Rise of the Ronin is $39.89 (43% off)

Sonic X Shadow Generations is $37.49 (25% off)

Star Wars Outlaws is $52.49 (25% off)

Visions of Mana is $44.99 (25% off)

As always, we encourage you to let others know in the comments section if you find something particularly good. Sharing is caring, help other Gamereactor readers find your favorites.