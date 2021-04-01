Here are some the best April Fools pranks that we saw today in the gaming world

You're watching Advertisements

Today is April 1, the one day a year where it is deemed okay for us to trick and mislead each other with unfair pranks. The gaming world, as always, brought their a-game this year and shared many hilarious fake reveals announcements - some of which we wish would true. Here are just a few of the best pranks we've spotted across the internet (including one of our own):

Gamereactor - Xbox Classic Mini

We had to kick this list off with a prank of our own. It might have been a tad cruel to tease the console considering how good it'll undoubtedly be, but we thought it would make for quite the prank considering that Seamus Blackley (designer of the original Xbox) asked fans on Twitter recently whether they would be interested in a bitesize version of the console.

GameXplain - Captain Toad's Big Daddy Adventure

This one doesn't have a shred of credibility to it, but it's still hilarious. Earlier today GameXplain shared a 'leak' for a new Captain Toad game that saw the treasure tracking hero star alongside a Big Daddy from the BioShock series. Sadly, we don't think this crossover will ever see the light of day, but Conan Chop Chop started as an April Fool's Day prank, right?

Krome Studios - TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 3D remaster

Off the back of remasters for TY 1 and 2, Krome Studios rather unfairly teased fans with the "reveal" of TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4 3D remaster. In the video, supposed footage of the upcoming remaster is twisted on its side obscuring its view from eager fans. Luckily, this seems to have been taken in good faith, as the YouTube video hasn't been hit a wave of dislikes from fans.

Nintendo - Uncatchable Magikarp in Sword and Shield

Nintendo has decided to troll fans in Pokémon Sword and Shield with the biggest troll Pokémon there is, Magikarp. The almost useless fish Pokémon started appearing in Max Raid Battles, and it was completely uncatchable. This was a bit of a time waster from fans, but Nintendo could have been much crueller by adding unobtainable shiny Pokémon in Magikarp's place.

Riot Games - Valorant: Agents of Romance

Riot Games is certainly a contender for having the best April Fools prank this year. It revealed a band new dating sim set within the Valorant universe known as Agents of Romance, and it even went through the trouble of making it look believable with accompanying screenshots.

Arcane Studios - Deathloops

The prank that Arcane Studios played this year ended up transcending gaming entirely. It was shared on Twitter that a new Froot Loops-like cereal inspired by the upcoming Deathloop would be coming to stores soon. This was really a stroke of genius, but we're gutted that those cereals aren't real, as they look absolutely delicious!

Hi-Rez Studios - SMITE GO

Here's an announcement that we are sure pretty much nobody was asking for. Hi-Rez Studios took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that SMITE would be following in the footsteps of Pokémon and receiving its own "GO" mobile spin-off. The publisher also shared a link for beta sign-ups, but this of course took users to the infamous 'Never Gonna Give You Up' video.