news
Roblox

Here are some skins codes for Roblox's Baddies

Imagination is the limit in Roblox.

HQ

Roblox has more and more modes that fans spend hundreds of hours playing, from the legendary Dress to Impress to others more focused on fighting other players. Baddies is one of those, and if you've been looking for new skins to show off in this mode, I have good news for you.

If you use these two codes, you can get these skins for Baddies


  • KITTY - Kitty Trash Bag skin

  • Baddies - Treasure Chest Purse skin

To redeem the codes, you need to follow these steps:


  • Tap on the Rewards button in the top right corner of the screen.

  • Type in your code exactly as shown above.

  • Hit the Redeem Code button.

You need to wait about 5 seconds between each code redemption if you get the "Wait a bit" input, you can simply give it some time and try redeeming the code again later.

Are you going to play this Roblox mode a lot?

Roblox

NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

The popular game creation service has previously been banned in countries like Iraq and Qatar, as the Kremlin says it's bad for "the spiritual and moral development of children."

NEWS. Written by Marcus Persson

The gaming giant has now banned all erotic or sexual content, following a lawsuit in the US accusing the platform of exposing children to harmful material.



