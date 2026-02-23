Here are some skins codes for Roblox's Baddies

HQ

Roblox has more and more modes that fans spend hundreds of hours playing, from the legendary Dress to Impress to others more focused on fighting other players. Baddies is one of those, and if you've been looking for new skins to show off in this mode, I have good news for you.

If you use these two codes, you can get these skins for Baddies



KITTY - Kitty Trash Bag skin



Baddies - Treasure Chest Purse skin



To redeem the codes, you need to follow these steps:



Tap on the Rewards button in the top right corner of the screen.



Type in your code exactly as shown above.



Hit the Redeem Code button.



You need to wait about 5 seconds between each code redemption if you get the "Wait a bit" input, you can simply give it some time and try redeeming the code again later.

Are you going to play this Roblox mode a lot?