Here are some of the funniest movie moments of 2023 so far

The year might not be over, but we've already had a great 2023 when it comes to movies. Not all of them might have been box-office smashes, but there are plenty of great moments for us to enjoy.

Now, Twitter user Ross Miller has asked viewers to submit their funniest moments from the year. Miller began by posting the illusion bit from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Since then, the replies have been filled with great moments, such as Ken shouting sublime in Barbie, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles making up their own surnames.









It's not just comedy movies that have slipped into people's memories, though, as some have highlighted moments such as the JFK reveal in Oppenheimer, and the scene in The Boogeyman where a child is launched at a TV.





What's your favourite funny moment from films in 2023?