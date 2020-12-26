Here are some of the biggest deals in the PlayStation Store's January Sale

You're watching Advertisements

Christmas 2020 is finally over, which means that we've all likely acquired some Christmas money that we are itching to spend. If you're hoping to pick some games over the holidays then you might want to turn your attention to the PlayStation Store, as it is currently holding its January Sale. This sale includes some pretty hefty discounts across major titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Ghost of Tsushima.

You can take a look at the sale here, but for now, here's a list of some of our highlights:

Ghost of Tsushima - £39.04 (29% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - £27.49 (50% off)

The Last of Us Part 2 - £31.34 (43% off)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - £41.99 (30% off)

Star Wars: Squadrons - £21.69 (38% off)

Thanks, Eurogamer.